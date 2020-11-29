Jennie begs to leave her personal Instagram account alone after hacker steals it for 2 months

Jennie begged hackers to leave her alone.

Jennie's account @lesyeuxdenini is a space where she communicates with her fans, posting photos of the other BLACKPINK members, of art that she's enjoying, and of everyday things that she finds charming. However, she hasn't updated in a while, and it's been revealed that it was because she had been hacked.

In a recent story, she wrote, "Took almost 2 months to get this acc back. Please leave my personal space alone." It looks like a hacker stole the account and claimed it for their own, rendering it unusable for Jennie.

Hopefully, it'll stay with her now that she got it back.