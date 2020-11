Labels are reassuring fans that artists that were in close contact with UP10TION's Bitto will be getting tested.

SBS' 'Inkigayo' confirmed that its three MCs, MONSTA X's Minhyuk, IZ*ONE's Kim Min Ju, and NCT's Jaehyun will all be getting tested. SM Entertainment also stated that aespa and NCT, and all the staff who were present on the weekend's music shows, will be getting tested as a preventative measure.

Stay tuned for updates.