12

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

Crush bids goodbye to fans for a short while in comfy Instagram updates as he enlists today

AKP STAFF

On November 11, Crush shared some comfy Instagram updates from home as he curtly commented, "Bye"

Crush will be enlisting for his mandatory military service today, November 12. He'll begin his service with 4-weeks of basic military training, after which he plans on fulfilling the remainder of his service as a public service worker. 

Ahead of his big day, the star can be seen enjoying his time at home with his dog. Numerous fellow musicians such as Gaeko, Lee Hi, GRAY, and more left encouraging comments for Crush, bidding him farewell for a short while. 

View this post on Instagram

ㅂ2

A post shared by Crush (@crush9244) on

  1. Crush
0 795 Share 100% Upvoted
ASTRO, Cha Eun Woo, B1A4, Sandeul, BLACKPINK, Rose, BTS, j-hope, SUGA, Cosmic Girls, Bona, Eunseo, Seola, DIA, Eunchae, GFriend (Girlfriend), Yuju, Eunha, Girls
Fans think these are the best idol stage names
3 hours ago   16   6,451
IZ*ONE
IZ*ONE to join new fanclub platform 'UNIVERSE'
43 minutes ago   4   967

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND