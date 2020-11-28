6

Taeyeon transforms into a dreamy fairy in latest Instagram update

On November 28, Taeyeon showed off her dreamy make-up, with “butterflies” perched on her hair in her latest Instagram update.

The Instagram update is posted with the caption: “Butterfly 🦋 #Amazing_Saturday.” 

In the photo, Taeyeon is seen in a floral dress with eye make up of green and blue hues, giving her a dreamy vibe. Complimented with butterfly-shaped ornaments attached on her hair, she looks just like a fairy in a forest.


Meanwhile, Taeyeon will be appearing on TvN’s ‘Amazing Saturday - DoReMi Market’.

