Taeyeon transforms into a dreamy fairy in latest Instagram update





On November 28, Taeyeon showed off her dreamy make-up, with “butterflies” perched on her hair in her latest Instagram update.

The Instagram update is posted with the caption: “Butterfly 🦋 #Amazing_Saturday.”

In the photo, Taeyeon is seen in a floral dress with eye make up of green and blue hues, giving her a dreamy vibe. Complimented with butterfly-shaped ornaments attached on her hair, she looks just like a fairy in a forest.

Meanwhile, Taeyeon will be appearing on TvN’s ‘Amazing Saturday - DoReMi Market’.