Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

TXT gives fans a spooky-cute treat with Halloween dance practice video for 'We Lost the Summer'

TXT is celebrating Halloween in a big way!

On November 1 KST, the Big Hit Entertainment boy group unveiled a Halloween-themed dance practice for the song "We Lost the Summer," a B-side track off of their 3rd mini album 'Minisode 1: Blue Hour.' For the special video, the set is changed from their agency practice room to a parlor room full of gold and mahogany accents, and the members are dressed in coordinated black and white looks, looking spooky in zombie makeup.

Meanwhile, 'Minisode 1: Blue Hour,' featuring title track "Blue Hour," was released on October 26.

Check out the Halloween dance practice of "We Lost the Summer" above!

