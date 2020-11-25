Girls' Generation's Sooyoung and Kang Tae Oh display their sweet romantic chemistry in a poster for new JTBC drama 'Run On'

Girls' Generation's Sooyoung and actor Kang Tae Oh are already showing off their sweet romantic chemistry.

On November 25th, the main poster image of Sooyoung and Kang Tae Oh for the new JTBC drama 'Run On' was revealed. The poster displayed the fantastic chemistry between Seo Dan Ah, played by Sooyoung, and Lee Young Hwa, played by Kang Tae Oh. The two share loving gazes with each other and exude romantic energy.



The character of Dan Ah is a strong female who can do anything and there is nothing she can't do. Lee Young Hwa is a male character who believes it is impossible to control someone's feelings and the romance narrative starts when these two characters cross paths with each other.

The poster alludes to the differences in how each character expresses their feelings. The quote next to Dan Ah reads, "Don't cross the line," while the quote next to Young Hwa reads, "But when I crossed the line, you ran over to me, CEO." Dan Ah seems to want to hold back her feeling towards Young Hwa, but Young Hwa seems to be the straightforward type who expresses all his feelings.





The drama is highly anticipated as the viewers have become more drawn to the new drama through this poster. In addition to the romantic visuals, the lines on the poster stir up curiosity about the relationship between these two individuals in the poster.

The production team of 'Run On' has revealed the main posters for each couple that will appear in the drama. This shows that the narrative of each couple will be distinct and clear. Soon the team will release the main poster for Im Si Wan and Shin Se Kyung couple.

Meanwhile, 'Run On' is a classic romantic drama that will depict the love of the individuals living in an era in which communication is difficult as people live at a different pace in life. The first episode of 'Run On' will air on December 16 KST.





