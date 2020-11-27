11

BTS’s latest album “BE” charts 2nd on UK’s Official Album Chart

On UK’s weekly ‘Official Album Chart (Top 100)’ released on November 27, BTS’s latest album ‘BE’ debuts at 2nd place, ranking just behind Christmas album ‘Together at Christmas’ by Michael Ball and Alfie Boe.

The Official Chart is one of the most popular chart in UK regions, and BTS has previously topped the album chart with ‘Map of the Soul : Persona’ and ‘Map of the Soul : 7.’

The title track of ‘BE’, ‘Live Goes On’ also ranks 10th on the ‘Official Singles Chart (Top 100)’, and ‘Blue & Grey,’ another song included in the same album stands at 66th.

Meanwhile, BTS has been garnering positive attention with their nomination for the GRAMMY’s ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’.

sejun-the-great1,914 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

Everyone to BTS and BE right now:

