Former Wanna One member Lai Kuan Lin apologizes for smoking on the street

On November 24, former Wanna One member/actor Lai Kuan Lin took to his official Weibo to apologize to netizens for smoking on the street.

Lai Kuan Lin wrote, "I would like to apologize. As a public figure, I was not careful of m actions and committing wrongdoings. I will take all of the criticism as if looking into a mirror, and make sure that I do not repeat my actions again."

Previously, Lai Kuan Lin became a heated topic on the Chinese SNS platform Weibo after a video of the star smoking and spitting on the street went viral.