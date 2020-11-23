6

1

News
Posted by beansss 41 minutes ago

Former Wanna One member Lai Kuan Lin apologizes for smoking on the street

AKP STAFF

On November 24, former Wanna One member/actor Lai Kuan Lin took to his official Weibo to apologize to netizens for smoking on the street.

Lai Kuan Lin wrote, "I would like to apologize. As a public figure, I was not careful of m actions and committing wrongdoings. I will take all of the criticism as if looking into a mirror, and make sure that I do not repeat my actions again."

Previously, Lai Kuan Lin became a heated topic on the Chinese SNS platform Weibo after a video of the star smoking and spitting on the street went viral. 

  1. Lai Kuan Lin
7 11,219 Share 86% Upvoted

7

Jintianxiayu92 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

...is he even relevant anymore?

Share

3

roolinnie-52 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

Why do they care so f much like mind yalls business like smoking is his choice and dosent effect you like damn

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND