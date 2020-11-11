Fans impressed with the creativity behind the logo for EXO Kai's first solo album

Many EXO fans were excited to hear the news that member Kai will be releasing his first solo mini-album.

On November 11 KST, SM Entertainment released the first set of teasers and the announcement of Kai's first solo album. After seeing the teaser, fans have become ecstatic and impressed with SM Entertainment's design team.

From EXO's debut, Kai's name was a stage name composed of the Chinese character '开' pronounced as 'Kai.' The Chinese word Kai means open and he was the first member to be revealed when EXO first debuted.

Jongin's 1st Mini Album is named KAI (开) 😳😳😳 The logo though.. It's so smart !!! They replaced the letter A with 开 and it still looks like K开I 😳😳



*开 literal meaning means "Open" (In Jongin's name context, probably means to "Open the doors") #EXO #카이 @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/AD9QKd2GAw — 면토끼 '^' (@BUNNYMYE0N) November 10, 2020

Now, fans have noticed the same Chinese character on Kai's solo album logo. They have also noticed how the symbol is made up of four number 1s or two 11s. Many fans were also impressed that the teasers were released on 11/11, just as the symbols showed. Additionally, they replaced the "A" in Kai with the Chinese character, so K开I also means "open the door," signaling the opening for Kai's solo.



아니 진짜 1 네개로 A 만들고 11월 11일에 티저를 냈네 나 에스엠 무서워 이제 pic.twitter.com/AD5TZMRkuu — 11/30 신 인 가수 K开I 핫데뷔 (@zkdlin_) November 10, 2020

Fans were so impressed they were sharing what they discovered on various online communities and social media. Many fans praised the SM design team for their creativity and left various compliments in an online community.



Netizens' Commented:

"SM is really good at making logos."

"I'm impressed with this one."

"This is so cool. So awesome."

"This is really impressive. They were so creative to create the 'A' like the Chinese character."

" Oh, now I understand his stage name."

"That's awesome. SM is so detailed."



"Hope Kai does well with his solo promotions."



"I didn't know 'Kai' meant the Chinese 'Kai' for open."



"That's really cool."



"I think SM Entertainment definitely works hard when it comes to EXO projects. lol."



"That's really creative. Cool and super awesome."





