Fans have divided opinions on Seventeen not joining Big Hit label's joint concert

Recently, Big Hit Entertainment announced that they will be holding a joint concert with many artists under their label and sub-labels.

The first artists to be revealed in the lineup for the concert were NU'EST and ENHYPEN. Then Big Hit Entertainment announced that GFriend and TXT will also be joining the joint performance.

However, it was announced that Seventeen will not be joining the concert due to a conflicting schedule. An insider from the label revealed that the group had already planned a schedule prior to the '2021 New Year's Eve Live' joint concert.

Since then, Seventeen fans have been disappointed that the group will not be seen at the joint concert; however, some were looking forward to their other schedule. Fans commented on an online community their various opinions on the matter.

Netizens' Commented:

"I don't have any thoughts on the matter. I'll be happy if they appear if they don't, I'm not too sad."

"I wonder what the other schedule is that it can't be canceled."



"Awws, I was excited about this joint concert thinking Seventeen would appear in it."



"I'm a bit disappointed, but I'm glad I can see them in the other schedule they have."



"I'm glad they're not joining the joint concert."



"I wonder why they have a joint concert with all the artists. They're not even from the same agency."



"I would be happy if they have their own concert, not a joint concert."



"I don't care, I'm just excited Seventeen has a schedule at the year-end."



"Aw man, I wanted to see all the artists perform together."



"I wonder if BTS is going to appear. lol."

