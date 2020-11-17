Norazo run through bread wonderland in 'Bbang' MV teaser

Norazo have dropped their music video teaser for "Bbang".



In the MV teaser, Norazo make their way through a bread wonderland. "Bbang", which means 'bread' in Korean, is set to drop on November 19 KST, and it sounds like another trademark, upbeat track from the duo.



Check out Norazo's "Bbang" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.