City of Daegu residents are worried about sasaeng fans who might ignore social distancing to see BTS & other artists at the '2020 SBS Gayo Daejeon in Daegu'

Residents of the city of Daegu are increasingly growing concerned about the '2020 SBS Gayo Daejeon in Daegu', coming up next month.

Due to the resurgence of COVID19 cases in various regions across South Korea, many regions such as Seoul has reinstated stricter social distancing stages and guidelines. The city of Daegu is widely known as a "model example" of how people should react when COVID19 becomes widespread. Back in March of this year, after a breakout of the virus in the city, residents responded with decisive measures to snuff out further spreading and also reacted diligently in handling COVID19 patients.

Meanwhile, SBS has decided that the '2020 Gayo Daejeon' will take place this year on December 25 in partnership with the city of Daegu, as a way to promote the city to global K-Pop fans worldwide. The event will be held entirely online without any audiences; however, many city residents are still concerned that fans will still make the trip to Daegu to see their favorite K-Pop artists close up.

So far, the '2020 SBS Gayo Daejeon' has confirmed BTS as the first headlining artist of its lineup. In addition, the event is expected to announce approximately 20 artists in early December, ahead of the full show on Christmas day. One Daegu resident commented, "Other regions in the area are currently experiencing sharp peaks in COVID19 cases, and if these people come to Daegu, I'm worried that the nightmare we faced in March will reoccur. I have a feeling that even if they can't attend the actual show, fans will still crowd in places where their artists are expected to visit and travel, just to get a glimpse of the celebrities' faces up close."

The location of the '2020 SBS Gayo Daejeon in Daegu' is also currently being kept private to prevent any fans from attempting to see their artists, but many K-Pop fans know that sasaengs have a way of finding out where their artists will be at all times.

A representative from the city of Daegu's tourism department relayed, "It's not easy to host BTS in the Daegu region. Tourist attraction and promotion of the city are two things we cannot let go of, and if this upcoming show is broadcast worldwide, it may become a starting point for rejuvenating the tourism industry after the [COVID19] situation dies down. They are keeping the number of attending artists to a minimum and seeking variety, and we will also employee the help of police and safety patrols if necessary to ensure that civilians do not attempt to approach the event venue."

