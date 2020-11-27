'Webtoon goddess' Yaongyi, the author of 'True Beauty', meets Yoo Jae Suk & Jo Se Ho on 'Yoo Quiz on the Block'

The "webtoon goddess" has landed in an upcoming episode of tvN's 'Yoo Quiz on the Block'!

Webtoon artist and author Yaongyi, well-known by fans around the world for her hit series 'True Beauty', will be appearing as a guest on next week's 'Yoo Quiz', meeting up with MCs Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho! For this recording, Yaongyi gifted Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho with hand-drawn portraits in her signature, webtoon-style.

tvN's 'Yoo Quiz on the Block', which shared preview cuts of Yaongyi's interview with Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho via the program's official Instagram, stated, "We are pleased to host Yaongyi-nim, the author of the webtoon 'True Beauty' which boasts over 4 billion views worldwide. The webtoon artist who is famous for being 100% synchronous with the female lead of her story has appeared in-person."

Look forward to Yaongyi's appearance on 'Yoo Quiz on the Block', airing on December 2 at 8:40 PM KST! Meanwhile, Yaongyi's hit webtoon series 'True Beauty' is also set to greet viewers as a live drama adaptation on tvN', starting this coming December 9 at 10:30 PM KST.