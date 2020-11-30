BTOB 4U, CNBLUE, SF9's Chani, DRIPPIN, Bling Bling all confirm that they will be getting tested for COVID-19

BTOB 4U, Bling Bling, DRIPPIN, CNBLUE, and SF9's Chani have confirmed that they will be getting tested for COVID-19.

After UP10TION's Bitto tested positive for COVID-19, artists that had been at 'Show! Music Core' and 'Inkigayo' fell into crisis mode as there was a high chance that they could have been exposed. The 'Inkigayo' MCs, NCT, and aespa have already confirmed that they will be getting tested.

Cube Entertainment confirmed that BTOB 4U will be getting tested, Woollim Entertainment confirmed that DRIPPIN will be getting tested, and Bling Bling's label also confirmed the same. FNC Entertainment confirmed that CNBLUE, as well as SF9's Chani, who is one of the MCs for 'Show! Music Core', were already getting tested.

Stay tuned for updates on the situation.