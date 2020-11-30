4

Posted by jennywill 1 hour ago

BTOB 4U, CNBLUE, SF9's Chani, DRIPPIN, Bling Bling all confirm that they will be getting tested for COVID-19

BTOB 4UBling Bling, DRIPPINCNBLUE, and SF9's Chani have confirmed that they will be getting tested for COVID-19.

After UP10TION's Bitto tested positive for COVID-19, artists that had been at 'Show! Music Core' and 'Inkigayo' fell into crisis mode as there was a high chance that they could have been exposed. The 'Inkigayo' MCs, NCT, and aespa have already confirmed that they will be getting tested.

Cube Entertainment confirmed that BTOB 4U will be getting tested, Woollim Entertainment confirmed that DRIPPIN will be getting tested, and Bling Bling's label also confirmed the same. FNC Entertainment confirmed that CNBLUE, as well as SF9's Chani, who is one of the MCs for 'Show! Music Core', were already getting tested.

Stay tuned for updates on the situation.

brideofchani6,271 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

normally i'd cry and worry about chani but welp i'm over that

bast_rd926 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

hopefully theyre all okay!

