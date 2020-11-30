'My Little Old Boy' confirms Hong Jin Young will not be on the show for a while

Hong Jin Young will not be on 'My Little Old Boy' for a while.

She and her family had been missing from the latest episode, and SBS confirmed, "We won't have anything on Hong Jin Young on 'My Little Old Boy' for the time being. Accordingly, Hong Jin Young, her sister Hong Sun Young, and their mother will not be recording any episodes."



Recently, suspicions have been raised that Hong Jin Young's master's and doctoral thesis at Chosun University has been plagiarized. According to the inspection results of the plagiarism review site 'Copy-Killer,' 74% of Hong Jin Young's dissertation was plagiarized. Hong Jin-young's agency immediately denied allegations of plagiarism, but the repercussions grew as Chosun University's former professor revealed that "Hong Jin-young's papers were all false and are 99% plagiarized." In response, Chosun University is reportedly settling its position on the issue.

