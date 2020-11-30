GOT7 counts down to 'Last Piece' with charismatic teasers every hour

GOT7 is preparing for their comeback with "Last Piece".



GOT7 will be coming back with their 4th full album 'Breath of Love: Last Piece'. They had dropped "Breath" as a pre-release track, and the album includes title track "Last Piece" along with other tracks such as "Born Ready", "Special", "Wave", "Waiting for You", "Now I'll Do It", "1+1", "I Mean It", and "We Are Young".

The boys are counting down to 6PM with a teaser image from each member. Yugyeom was the T-7 member, BamBam was the T-6 member, Youngjae was the T-5 member, and Jinyoung was the T-4 member. Stay tuned as we update with a new member every hour!

