Best friends for 19 years, Jo Kwon and Sunye, will release a duet song

Jo Kwon and Sunye met back in 2001 and became best friends after being chosen as the last members of Park Jin-young's "99% Challenge Project." Now, they will release a duet song after 19 years of being friends.

On November 20th, Jo Kwon announced on his Instagram that he got a chance to sing a duet with former Wonder Girls member Sunye. According to Jo Kwon, their duet song will be released on November 27 at 6 PM KST.

The title for their song or the album they are releasing will be '#S2: Sound of HEART.' Jo Kwon uploaded a picture of the album photo and wrote in the caption, "Our duet after 19 years - I miss you, friend."





Many Wonder Girls' fans are showing much interest in the news of Sunye's possible comeback. These fans were disappointed when they couldn't hear Sunye's voice for a long time and now are ecstatic to listen to her new song.

Meanwhile, Sunye announced her marriage to James Park back in 2013 and stopped all promotions since. She then officially left Wonder Girls in 2015.

On the other hand, Jo Kwon continues to actively promote through various broadcasts and performances.