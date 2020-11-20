13

Posted by haydn-an 30 minutes ago

SHINee's Key shares photos with Taemin on the set of 'Amazing Saturday'

SHINee's Key posted a cute two-shot with fellow member Taemin

On November 21 KST, Key posted a series of photos on his Instagram without any captions. Key is seen with Taemin in the photos as they are on the set of tvN's 'Amazing Saturday'. 

The two members of SHINee caught the attention of netizens as they show off their clear porcelain skin. On this day, Key is seen wearing a whimsical necklace as Taemin is wearing a bright red cheerleader costume that makes him look like a prince.

Netizens who saw this photo of the two commented, "You guys look so pretty", "So cute." 

Meanwhile, the episode featuring Taemin and Key will be aired on November 21 KST.

They look good here \*o*/

Because of Taemin, I will never marry my bf. Hahaha

