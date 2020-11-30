1

Posted by danisurst 29 minutes ago

Baek Ye Rin drops tracklist for her 2nd full-length album 'tellusaboutyourself'

Baek Ye Rin is coming back with a full-length album!

On November 30 KST, the former 15& songstress took to her official social media channels to reveal the tracklist for her upcoming 2nd album 'tellusaboutyourself.' According to the tracklist, the album will contain 14 songs in total, with both "Hate You" and "0415" being double title tracks.

Meanwhile, 'tellusaboutyourself' is set for release on December 10. The album comes exactly one year after her 1st full-length album 'Every Letter I Sent You,' which was released on the same date in 2019.

Check out the full tracklist below!

