GOT7 says you are the 'Last Piece' in sentimental comeback MV

GOT7 is officially back!

On November 30 KST, the JYP Entertainment boy group returned with their 4th full-length album 'Breath of Love: Last Piece,' featuring the title track "Last Piece," as well as their previously unveiled pre-release single "Breath."

"Last Piece," which was written and composed by the group's leader JB, has the message: "We can finally be completed if you're there as the last piece." With this message, they express to their fans that they are their everything and the reason that they can exist. The choreography for the music video emphasizes this message, with much of the point choreography focusing on moves they can only pull off with each member present.

Meanwhile, a few hours before the album's release, GOT7 celebrated with fans by participating in a 'Twitter Blueroom Live' broadcast, where they opened up about making the new album and communicated with fans from around the world.

Check out the music video for "Last Piece" above!