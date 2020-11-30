19

7

Music Video
Posted by danisurst 59 minutes ago

GOT7 says you are the 'Last Piece' in sentimental comeback MV

AKP STAFF

GOT7 is officially back!

On November 30 KST, the JYP Entertainment boy group returned with their 4th full-length album 'Breath of Love: Last Piece,' featuring the title track "Last Piece," as well as their previously unveiled pre-release single "Breath."

"Last Piece," which was written and composed by the group's leader JB, has the message: "We can finally be completed if you're there as the last piece." With this message, they express to their fans that they are their everything and the reason that they can exist. The choreography for the music video emphasizes this message, with much of the point choreography focusing on moves they can only pull off with each member present.

Meanwhile, a few hours before the album's release, GOT7 celebrated with fans by participating in a 'Twitter Blueroom Live' broadcast, where they opened up about making the new album and communicated with fans from around the world.

Check out the music video for "Last Piece" above!

  1. GOT7
8 2,091 Share 73% Upvoted

2

sshreyaa666 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

I have decided to pass away for personal reasons. GOT7 is really versatile as a group and this MV highlights it perfectly. My god just wow.💖

Share

2

myouuu1,473 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

Now I understand why there was no MV teaser, JYPE you cheap ass. I can't wait to see the choreo, it looks lovely and so is the song 💚

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

ATEEZ, CRAVITY, (G)I-DLE, Oh My Girl, Stray Kids, The Boyz
'2020 MAMA' announces their next lineup
8 hours ago   58   43,256
ATEEZ, CRAVITY, (G)I-DLE, Oh My Girl, Stray Kids, The Boyz
'2020 MAMA' announces their next lineup
8 hours ago   58   43,256

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Mentor Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Samsan Tech Hoodie - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
STAFF Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
AGUCCIM TEE - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Danbam Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
CEO Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
New Message

SEND