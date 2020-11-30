BoA is fierce in 'Better' MV teaser and new concept photos for comeback album

BoA's latest comeback is less than one day away!

On November 30 KST, the SM Entertainment veteran solo artist unveiled new concept photos for her 10th album 'Better,' as well as a music video teaser for the album's title track of the same name. In the photos, as well as the music video, she proves herself to be an artist who continues to evolve with each era, putting on a dance performace as dynamic as her bold visuals.

Meanwhile, 'Better' is set for release on December 1.

Check out the concept images and music video teaser here!