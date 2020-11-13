Lee Seung Gi drops 'The Ordinary Man' MV teaser

Lee Seung Gi has dropped his music video teaser for "The Ordinary Man".



In the MV teaser, Lee Seung Gi performs the emotional ballad on the beach. "The Ordinary Man" is the singer's pre-release track written by Yoon Jong Shin before his seventh full album, which is set to drop later this year in December.



Lee Seung Gi's "The Ordinary Man" releases on November 15 KST. Watch the MV teaser above!