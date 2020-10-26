1

0

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 21 minutes ago

VERIVERY's Minchan to temporarily halt activities due to poor health including anxiety issues

AKP STAFF

VERIVERY's Minchan will be taking a break from activities with the group.

On October 26 KST, the group's agency Jellyfish Entertainment announced that the idol recently visited a medical center due to frequent health issues and anxiety and has been receiving both medication and psychological treatment. After careful consideration, it was decided that Minchan would temporarily suspend his VERIVERY activities, including the promotion of the group's current album, and instead focus on treatment.

"As our company puts our artists' health at top priority, we ask for your understanding of the above decision, and we will inform you of the schedule and recovery in the future," the statement continued. "We apologize for causing concern with the sudden news to the fans who always support VERIVERY, and we will do our best to help Minchan recover his health."

Stay tuned for more news on any changes to Minchan's status.

  1. VERIVERY
1 367 Share 100% Upvoted

0

hyerin92756 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

I hope he recovers soon. Please be strong, Minchan!

Share
aespa
SM Entertainment announces new girl group 'aespa'
13 hours ago   145   69,699
aespa
SM Entertainment announces new girl group 'aespa'
13 hours ago   145   69,699
BVNDIT, Cosmic Girls, Dream Catcher, Nature, Oh My Girl, REDSQUARE, Saturday, SECRET NUMBER, Weeekly, Weki Meki
10 Girl Groups You Need To Stan
20 hours ago   19   2,497

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND