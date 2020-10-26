Upcoming boy group BXK unveils music video teasers for double title tracks 'NOYB' and 'Fly High'

BXK is less than one week away from making their official debut!

On October 26 KST, the upcoming New Planet Entertainment boy group unveiled the music video teasers for both of their debut title tracks "NOYB" and "Fly High." In the clips, fans are introduced to the members through two very different concepts, with "NOYB" taking a more dynamic and dark approach and "Fly High" showing off the members' more fresh and boyish side.





Meanwhile, BXK is set for debut on November 2 with the release of 1st album 'Emergency.'

Check out the music video teasers for both "NOYB" and "Fly High" here!