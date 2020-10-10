TWICE reveals track list for their 2nd full album 'Eyes Wide Open'

TWICE is gearing up for their comeback with the second full album 'Eyes Wide Open'.



On October 11 at midnight KST, the girls unveiled the much-anticipated tracklist for their second full album. The album will feature 13 songs, including the title track "I Can't Stop Me". As previously reported, TWICE will be releasing this album in three versions - Story version, style version, and a retro version.

Check out the full list below. TWICE will be dropping the album on October 26 at 6 PM KST, so stay tuned for more until then!