Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

TWICE reveals track list for their 2nd full album 'Eyes Wide Open'

AKP STAFF

TWICE is gearing up for their comeback with the second full album 'Eyes Wide Open'.

On October 11 at midnight KST, the girls unveiled the much-anticipated tracklist for their second full album. The album will feature 13 songs, including the title track "I Can't Stop Me".  As previously reported, TWICE will be releasing this album in three versions - Story version, style version, and a retro version.

Check out the full list below. TWICE will be dropping the album on October 26 at 6 PM KST, so stay tuned for more until then!

  1. TWICE
meera-sahir651 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Woah Woah Woah, a Whooping THIRTEEN tracks? I can never be more excited. A FULL ALBUM AT LAST

October officially became my favorite month; Twice, NCT, BLACKPINK, BTS remix, Seventeen, Chen, LOONA and Hyolyn? I'm all up for it.

