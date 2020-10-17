TWICE excites fans with a sneak peek at their possible comeback hairstyles

TWICE's appearance on Shibuya Note's 'TWICE Special' gave fans a sneak peek at the possible hairstyles for their impending comeback!

The show started airing right after midnight on October 18th KST and netizens are convinced that their new hairstyles are for the upcoming comeback. Netizens have been sharing and expressing their thoughts over this, stating:

"Mina looks insanely beautiful"

"Wow, all their styles are screaming 'fall'. Love it!"

"All of them are so pretty! I think it's my first time seeing all members looking gorgeous in hairstyles for their comeback"



"I literally gasped after seeing Mina in her new hair"

"I just regained my 20/20 vision after seeing them"



Check out TWICE's official group pictures after the show below. What do you think?