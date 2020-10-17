12

7

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TWICE excites fans with a sneak peek at their possible comeback hairstyles

AKP STAFF

TWICE's appearance on Shibuya Note's 'TWICE Special' gave fans a sneak peek at the possible hairstyles for their impending comeback!

The show started airing right after midnight on October 18th KST and netizens are convinced that their new hairstyles are for the upcoming comeback. Netizens have been sharing and expressing their thoughts over this, stating:

"Mina looks insanely beautiful"

"Wow, all their styles are screaming 'fall'. Love it!"

"All of them are so pretty! I think it's my first time seeing all members looking gorgeous in hairstyles for their comeback"

"I literally gasped after seeing Mina in her new hair"

"I just regained my 20/20 vision after seeing them"

Check out TWICE's official group pictures after the show below. What do you think? 

  1. TWICE
4 697 Share 63% Upvoted

0

hers-are-big-65 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

Chaeyoung is wearing a bath mat.


This is all stuff you would have seen mothers wearing at a PTA meeting in 1962.

Share

0

Tommyjay48 pts 48 minutes ago 1
48 minutes ago

Which one's Mina? There's like four of them that look like sisters. They are so beautiful.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BLACKPINK, EvoL, f(x), Girls
5 Girl Groups Who Paved the Way For BLACKPINK
18 hours ago   151   72,186
BTS
Netizens talk about BTS' Grammy submissions
13 minutes ago   1   832

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND