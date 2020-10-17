2

1

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 14 minutes ago

Netizens talk about BTS' Grammy submissions

AKP STAFF

BTS' 7 Grammy submissions had netizens buzzing. 

On October 17th, a post on a popular online community gained traction for reporting BTS has submitted 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7' in Album of The Year, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, and Best Pop vocal Album. The boys have submitted "Dynamite" in Record/Song of The Year, Best Music Video, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, a total of 7 submissions.

Some of the comments include

"I really hope they'd return to accept a Grammy Award of their own, but I'll be still ecstatic if our boys were nominated."

"Wishing for performing at the 2021 Grammy Awards as well"

"I hope they get good news"

"I'm rooting for y'all <3" 

"7 submissions? I have a good feeling about this"


What do you think? 

  1. BTS
1 874 Share 67% Upvoted

2

armyexo-lpjm194 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

My Kings We're Always Supporting You 💜

Share
BLACKPINK, EvoL, f(x), Girls
5 Girl Groups Who Paved the Way For BLACKPINK
18 hours ago   151   72,186
BTS
Netizens talk about BTS' Grammy submissions
13 minutes ago   1   832

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND