Netizens talk about BTS' Grammy submissions

BTS' 7 Grammy submissions had netizens buzzing.



On October 17th, a post on a popular online community gained traction for reporting BTS has submitted 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7' in Album of The Year, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, and Best Pop vocal Album. The boys have submitted "Dynamite" in Record/Song of The Year, Best Music Video, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, a total of 7 submissions.

Some of the comments include:

"I really hope they'd return to accept a Grammy Award of their own, but I'll be still ecstatic if our boys were nominated."

"Wishing for performing at the 2021 Grammy Awards as well"

"I hope they get good news"

"I'm rooting for y'all <3"

"7 submissions? I have a good feeling about this"



What do you think?





BTS submitted Dynamite in R/SOTY, Best Music Video, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Map of the Soul: 7 submitted in AOTY, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical and Best Pop Vocal Album. https://t.co/JFLt9hgx57 — Natalie Nicole (@NatalieNicole) October 16, 2020