MAMAMOO dropped a new teaser clip for their comeback

On October 27 at midnight KST, RBW Entertainment dropped a magnificent teaser clip for the girl group's upcoming album's title track "Aya." In the teaser clip, each member shows off their regal charisma as they become powerful protagonists in the teaser film.

MAMAMOO will be making their comeback with the drop of their album 'Travel' on November 3 at 6 PM KST!