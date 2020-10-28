10

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Stray Kids, Kim Chung Ha, Jo Seung Youn, Kim Jae Hwan, & more to guest on new KBS2 Seoul tour variety 'Play Seoul'

KBS2's upcoming Seoul tour variety series 'Play Seoul' has revealed more artists coming up in its guest lineup!

A collaboration program with the Seoul Tourism Organization, KBS2's 'Play Seoul' invites various K-Pop idols to embark on tours across the city of Seoul while communicating real time with global fans online. Global fans will be able to experience Seoul from their homes, particularly during times when travel overseas is rare and difficult due to the pandemic. 

Previously, 'Play Seoul' announced that NCT, Oh My Girl, The Boyz, (G)I-DLE, and ATEEZ will be appearing as some of the first idol guests. Now, in addition to these artists, fans can look forward to a unique Seoul tour featuring Stray Kids, Kim Chung Ha, BVNDIT's Yiyeon, Jo Seung Youn, Kim Jae Hwan, Weeekly, and SECRET NUMBER!

'Play Seoul' will air starting some time in mid-November, premiering first via KBS KPOP and VisitSeoul's official YouTube channels. Starting on November 22, the series will also air on KBS2 and KBS World

chanisangel158 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

stray kids yes

