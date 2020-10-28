Mnet states boy group survival program 'Kingdom' will air in early 2021

On October 29, a representative of Mnet told media outlets, "We are currently recruiting teams for 'Kingdom', with aims to air the show in early 2021."

The Mnet rep added on, "Specific details such as filming dates and broadcast dates are not confirmed."

Previously, Mnet aired a prologue series to 'Kingdom' featuring Pentagon, ONF, Golden Child, The Boyz, VERIVERY, ONEUS, and TOO titled 'Road To Kingdom'. The winning team of 'Road To Kingdom', The Boyz, earned a ticket to compete in Mnet's 'Kingdom' - which will serve as the main heat of the rigorous boy group survival competition.

Stay tuned for more updates on Mnet's boy group survival competition, 'Kingdom'.