TWICE & IZ*ONE to guest together on KBS2's 'Idol On Quiz'

According to reports on October 14, TWICE's Sana, Momo, Tzuyu, and Dahyun, and IZ*ONE's Jang Won Young, Ahn Yu Jin, Miyawaki Sakura, and Choi Ye Na will be attending a recording fo KBS2's 'Idol On Quiz' today!

Particularly, 'Idol On Quiz' is known for its unique quiz topics involving the Korean language. The show allows idol groups that have both foreign and Korean members to work together to puzzle out tricky and remote Korean words, phrases, etc. 

KBS2's 'Idol On Quiz' with guests TWICE and IZ*ONE is expected to air some time toward the end of this month! Who's watching?

