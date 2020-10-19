Netizens discuss how stunning Red Velvet's Joy looks even in the photos taken by reporters

Netizens have been impressed with Joy's beauty that is becoming more perfect as each day passes.

Recently, a netizen posted various photos taken of Joy from the 2020 Gangnam Festival K-Pop Concert on October 18 by reporters and have been amazed how stunning Red Velvet's Joy looks in them. Usually, reporters' photos don't bring out the most flattering side of celebrities as they are more candid photos rather than photoshoot quality photos.

Many Korean netizens are aware that these photos taken for articles sometimes make celebrities more ordinary rather than their usual beautiful selves. However, many netizens have been impressed by the photos that were taken of Joy.

TVDAILY

SPOTV

In the photos revealed, Joy boasts of flawless beauty and seems like she has just walked into a photoshoot for these articles. Many Korean netizens are saying Joy's beauty is surreal in these articles.

Joy looks stunning at every angle in all the photos without any flaws rocking a purple one-piece dress. Korean netizens have commented that the rest of the Red Velvet members are beautiful as well, but Joy stands out of all of them, looking like a goddess.

Netizens' Commented:

"These photos are almost so perfect they're like pictorials."

"She is gorgeous."



"She's a goddess for sure."



"Her look in these photos are legendary."



"All her photos look so pretty."



"Her face is so surreal. The photos are taken by reporters too."



"She's so tall, and her face is so perfect. How can a person be like that?"

