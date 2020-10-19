10

2

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

One of China's largest logistics companies stops delivering BTS goods

AKP STAFF

Yunda Express, China's fifth-largest logistics company, said it would not ship items related to the group BTS.

According to a Chinese portal site, Sina.com, on October 19, the Korean branch of Yunda Express stated on its Weibo account, "There are many inquiries related to the delivery of BTS items. However, we have suspended deliveries on all BTS related items currently."

The logistics company did not state any specific reasons why, but they stated, "The reasons are what we all know."


As a result, some point out that the logistics company is taking issue with BTS's recent '6.25 Korean War' remarks during the 'Van Fleet Award' acceptance speech.

Previously, RM made an acceptance speech during the Van Fleet Award ceremony in which he mentioned the suffering of the two countries of South Korea and the U.S. The Van Fleet Award is given to individuals or organizations who made exceptional contributions to the South Korea-US relations. RM stated, "This year marks the Korean War's 70th anniversary. We will always remember the history of pain that our two nations shared together and the sacrifices of the countless men and women".

Chinese netizens raised an issue with RM's use of the phrase "Two Nations," which stands for the two countries of South Korea and the U.S. The Chinese netizens stated that BTS has "ignored Chinese soldiers' noble sacrifices during the Korea War".


When the Weibo post made the top of the ranks, Yunda Express deleted the post without any reasons.

Thousands of comments were posted in Chinese media reports. While a few articles were advocating Yunda Express's action, there were also criticisms as well. The Chinese ARMYs voiced their dissatisfaction and stated, "How can you check if the shipments are related to BTS in the many deliveries being made. We will launch a boycott."

On the other hand, some speculate that Yunda Express posted the message on Weibo when they risked delayed deliveries due to the workers' strikes.

  1. BTS
10 1,496 Share 83% Upvoted

2

MunchieMinx624 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

China ya'll reaching, the man technically didn't even insult nor mention China in bad way. Now starting to look bad as a country cause of this overreaction.

Share

1

gookr3,032 pts 23 minutes ago 1
23 minutes ago

i literally dont understand how something so normal and appropriate was made into an issue. like why would someone bring china into something when it had nothing to do with them and they were the ones fighting AGAINST south korea.


im not trying to be rude, but i didnt realize how brainwashed people were in china.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS
BTS-universe drama 'Youth' casts lineup
18 hours ago   53   27,161
Baby V.O.X, Black Swan, RaNia
The History of BlackSwan and DR Music
21 hours ago   7   2,648

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND