21

3

News
Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Refund Sisters, BTS, and BLACKPINK top Instiz chart for the third week of October 2020

AKP STAFF

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."


Check out the chart rankings for the third week of October (October 12 - October 18) below!

Instiz Chart Singles Ranking

1. Refund Sisters (Uhm Jung Hwa, Lee Hyori, Jessi, Hwa Sa) - "Don't Touch Me" - 30,898 Points



2. BTS - "Dynamite" - 20,981 Points



3. BLACKPINK - "Lovesick Girls" - 15,629 Points



4. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy" - 8,978 Points



5. jawsh685 x BTS - "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat BTS Remix)" - 7,839 Points



6. J.Y. Park & Sunmi - "When We Disco" - 7,655 Points



7. Kyuhyun - "The Moment My Heart Fluttered" - 6,841 Points



8. Standing Egg - "Old Song" - 6,635 Points



9. Jessi ft. Lee Hyori - "NUNU NANA" - 6,591 Points



10. Hwa Sa - "Maria" - 6,532 Points

Source: Instiz iCHART

  1. Sandeul
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. BTS
  4. Lee Hyori
  5. J.Y. Park
  6. (Jessica H.o.) Jessi
  7. Hwa Sa
  8. Standing Egg
  9. Sunmi
  10. Kyuhyun
  11. Uhm Jung Hwa
  12. INSTIZ
  13. REFUND SISTERS
  14. JAWSH865
2 1,331 Share 88% Upvoted

1

Yyiinnn386 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

LMFAO!! not at the video link of Dynamite mistaken for Lovesick girls
By the way! Congrats for BTS!!! esp Dynamite! the 2 months old song still doing very great at #2
and Savage Love Remix, doing really great despite only having lyric MV and just a remix! BTS slayed the song :)
Congrats once again for BTS and ARMYs!!!

Share

0

itsymoo125 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

wow damn stan queens and also bts they are there 2 times kings

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS
BTS-universe drama 'Youth' casts lineup
18 hours ago   53   27,172
Baby V.O.X, Black Swan, RaNia
The History of BlackSwan and DR Music
21 hours ago   7   2,648

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND