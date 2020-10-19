Refund Sisters, BTS, and BLACKPINK top Instiz chart for the third week of October 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the third week of October (October 12 - October 18) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. Refund Sisters (Uhm Jung Hwa, Lee Hyori, Jessi, Hwa Sa) - "Don't Touch Me" - 30,898 Points









2. BTS - "Dynamite" - 20,981 Points









3. BLACKPINK - "Lovesick Girls" - 15,629 Points









4. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy" - 8,978 Points









5. jawsh685 x BTS - "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat BTS Remix)" - 7,839 Points









6. J.Y. Park & Sunmi - "When We Disco" - 7,655 Points









7. Kyuhyun - "The Moment My Heart Fluttered" - 6,841 Points









8. Standing Egg - "Old Song" - 6,635 Points









9. Jessi ft. Lee Hyori - "NUNU NANA" - 6,591 Points









10. Hwa Sa - "Maria" - 6,532 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

