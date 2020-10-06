Girls' Generation's Yuri purchases 5-story building in Gangnam

Girls' Generation's Yuri has reportedly purchased a 5-story building in Gangnam.



On October 6, Yuri was reported to have made her second building purchase. The new property under her name is a 5-story in Nonhyun-dong, Gangnam worth 128 hundred million Won ($11,018,722.56 USD). It's said to have been constructed in 2003 and remodeled in 2017, and it includes a basement floor.



The Girls' Generation member reportedly loaned 105 hundred million Won ($9,039,061.50 USD), and she invested 2 million USD of her own cash.



Yuri previously purchased a luxury villa in Cheongdamdong, Seoul for 16 million Won ($1,377,380.80 USD) in 2012.



Congrats to Yuri!

