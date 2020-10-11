GFriend announce comeback with 10th mini album '回: Walpurgis Night'

GFriend has announced their official comeback plans.

On October 12 KST, the girl group confirmed via Weverse that they will be returning with the 10th mini album '回: Walpurgis Night'. According to various traditions, Walpurgis Night is a saint's day associated with witchcraft and demons. As a follow-up to their previous release '回: Song of the Sirens', this brand new album signals yet another mysterious concept from the girls.

The pre-orders for the mini album will open on October 19 KST, and the album will be released on November 9 KST.

