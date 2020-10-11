21

5

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

GFriend announce comeback with 10th mini album '回: Walpurgis Night'

AKP STAFF

GFriend has announced their official comeback plans.

On October 12 KST, the girl group confirmed via Weverse that they will be returning with the 10th mini album '回: Walpurgis Night'. According to various traditions, Walpurgis Night is a saint's day associated with witchcraft and demons. As a follow-up to their previous release '回: Song of the Sirens', this brand new album signals yet another mysterious concept from the girls.

The pre-orders for the mini album will open on October 19 KST, and the album will be released on November 9 KST.

Stay tuned for updates!

  1. GFriend (Girlfriend)
3 1,148 Share 81% Upvoted

6

RIILEY629 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

yasss another dark gfriend comeback! SOTS was a cultural reset and I'm so excited to see what they do next!

Share

4

Eunbean1,492 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I love the ammount of content Gfriend is releasing <33 and the concept sounds promising, TWICE -TT era promising

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

AB6IX, ATEEZ, DKB, (G)I-DLE, ONEUS, ONEWE, Stray Kids, VERIVERY
[pann] Rookie idols copyright ranking
16 minutes ago   1   144
Most Iconic SM Visual of All Time?
22 hours ago   118   34,799

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND