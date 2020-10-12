Luna takes to Instagram to cheer on f(x) groupmate Krystal after news of her leaving SM Entertainment

Luna is cheering on fellow f(x) member Krystal as she embarks on a new beginning after leaving SM Entertainment.





On October 12 KST, Luna took to her personal Instagram account to write: "I love you, and many congratulations to our Soojung [Krystal's Korean name] on enterining a new company. 💜🙏 I will always cheer you on while working hard!"

The accompanying picture shows Luna on the set of a profile photo shoot, striking a pose in a white skirt and black t-shirt.





Meanwhile, earlier that day, it was announced that Krystal had left SM Entertainment and was now signed to H& Entertainment, joining other actors such as Jung Ryeo Won, Son Dam Bi, In Kyo Jin, So Yi Hyun, and more.





Check out Luna's Instagram post below!











