3

0

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

Luna takes to Instagram to cheer on f(x) groupmate Krystal after news of her leaving SM Entertainment

AKP STAFF

Luna is cheering on fellow f(x) member Krystal as she embarks on a new beginning after leaving SM Entertainment.


On October 12 KST, Luna took to her personal Instagram account to write: "I love you, and many congratulations to our Soojung [Krystal's Korean name] on enterining a new company. 💜🙏 I will always cheer you on while working hard!" 

The accompanying picture shows Luna on the set of a profile photo shoot, striking a pose in a white skirt and black t-shirt.


Meanwhile, earlier that day, it was announced that Krystal had left SM Entertainment and was now signed to H& Entertainment, joining other actors such as Jung Ryeo Won, Son Dam Bi, In Kyo Jin, So Yi Hyun, and more. 


Check out Luna's Instagram post below!





  1. Krystal
  2. Luna
0 782 Share 100% Upvoted
Most Iconic SM Visual of All Time?
1 day ago   137   39,798

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND