Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Krystal leaves SM Entertainment and signs with new label

Krystal has left SM Entertainment.

She had been at the label for 11 years since her debut with f(x) in 2009. There were rumors that she left, but SM Entertainment had stated that they were talking about renewing with her. However, it seems that she did indeed leave the label and has signed with H& Entertainment, joining other actors such as Jung Ryeo WonSon Dam BiIn Kyo JinSo Yi Hyun, and more. 

The CEO of the label said, "We are happy to be together with Krystal at her new starting point. We will support her to the best of her abilities so she can have various activities."

blackjacksfourev346 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

It was time for a change. F(x) has been inactive for years and she wasn't given the opportunity to use her full potential any longer. All I want is for her to find happiness, security and warmth at her new company. Krystal deserves something good after everything she has been through. I'll never forget the good times at SM with Krystal, but I am excited for her new chapter.

portgasdace17758 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

It's only Luna now y'all let's love her and support Krystal❤️

