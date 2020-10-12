Krystal leaves SM Entertainment and signs with new label

Krystal has left SM Entertainment.

She had been at the label for 11 years since her debut with f(x) in 2009. There were rumors that she left, but SM Entertainment had stated that they were talking about renewing with her. However, it seems that she did indeed leave the label and has signed with H& Entertainment, joining other actors such as Jung Ryeo Won, Son Dam Bi, In Kyo Jin, So Yi Hyun, and more.

The CEO of the label said, "We are happy to be together with Krystal at her new starting point. We will support her to the best of her abilities so she can have various activities."