Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

LOONA reveal gorgeous group + individual teaser images for HyunJin and HeeJin ahead of '12:00' comeback

LOONA has revealed new teaser images for '12:00'.

On October 12 KST, the girl group unveiled a dazzling group photo and two individual images for HyunJin and HeeJin, with a phrase attached to each member -- "Dance All Night" and "Yolo-lo", respectively. 

As the album's title suggests, the girls seem to be either entering or exiting a midnight ball, making a stop on the red carpet staircase. Instead of glass slipper shoes, however, member HyunJin shows off her cool pair of black sneakers!

Stay tuned for LOONA's 3rd mini-album '12:00', set for release on October 19 at 6 PM KST.





