Netizens are in love with BTS Jin's two contrasting hairstyles displayed in a single day

Netizens are in love with Jin's two different hairdos styled in a single day!

During BTS' recent online concert 'MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E' (MOTS ON:E), Jin perfected two different hairstyles that gave off contrasting vibes. One style had his bangs parted and curled, which one netizen described as "cute half-covered, half-opened st.", and his other style completely revealed his forehead, which they called "mature all-reveal st.".

Instead of choosing a single style for a concert, Jin's stylist had given him two different looks, which led the netizens to compare GIFs of the contrasting concepts.

VS.

Some fans preferred the former style while others rooted for the latter, and many wrote: "They are both awesome", "This is possible because it's Jin's face", "Actually, they are BOTH cute!".

Other comments include:

"He is like a fairy...so smooth"

"Wow..I can't believe we got to see these two different Jins in a single day"

"Cute and handsome in one day"

"I am all for the forehead Jin"

"Young and rich, tall and handsome, says the second look"

"The curled hair is my fave T_T"

Which hairstyle on Jin do you prefer?





