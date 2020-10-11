TOMORROW x TOGETHER's Beomgyu is surrounded by autumn leaves in comeback teaser video

TOMORROW x TOGETHER has released a solo teaser video for Beomgyu.

On October 12 KST, the Big Hit Label boy group revealed a teaser video for their upcoming track "You And I, Discovered In The Sky at 5:53" (literal translation). In this clip, Beomgyu stares into the camera as he is magically surrounded by beautiful auburn fall leaves. The background music also signals a calm tone created by a simple piano melody.

Are you excited for the next teaser video? Check out the rest of the tracklist here! TXT's 3rd mini-album 'Minisode 1: Blue Hour' will be released on October 26 KST.