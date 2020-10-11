14

3

Teaser
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TOMORROW x TOGETHER's Beomgyu is surrounded by autumn leaves in comeback teaser video

AKP STAFF

TOMORROW x TOGETHER has released a solo teaser video for Beomgyu.

On October 12 KST, the Big Hit Label boy group revealed a teaser video for their upcoming track "You And I, Discovered In The Sky at 5:53" (literal translation). In this clip, Beomgyu stares into the camera as he is magically surrounded by beautiful auburn fall leaves. The background music also signals a calm tone created by a simple piano melody.

Are you excited for the next teaser video? Check out the rest of the tracklist here! TXT's 3rd mini-album 'Minisode 1: Blue Hour' will be released on October 26 KST.

  1. TXT
  2. Beomgyu
3 731 Share 82% Upvoted

2

quark1239511,726 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

TXT and their long ass song titles. 😄

I know the song isn't gonna sound like that, but I do like the big in the teaser.

Share

2

Anpanromane246 pts 56 minutes ago 0
56 minutes ago

I love the soft vibes of the video, for now they are adding layers to the music but I can already sense it's gonna be faster than that and more upbeat lol

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Most Iconic SM Visual of All Time?
19 hours ago   103   31,278
Most Iconic SM Visual of All Time?
19 hours ago   103   31,278

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND