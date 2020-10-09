LOCO jumps free in 'SOME TIME' teaser image

LOCO has revealed a new teaser image for 'SOME TIME'!



In his latest teaser, the rapper jumps in the air free and happy as can be, which is a different concept than his previous concept photo. "SOME TIME" is set to drop on October 14 KST, and it'll be his first release since the rapper was discharged from his mandatory military service last month.



