LOCO is behind bars in 'SOME TIME' teaser image

Rapper LOCO has revealed a teaser image for "SOME TIME".
In the teaser, LOCO is behind bars as he stares with a serious expression. "SOME TIME" is set to drop sometime this month, and it'll be his first release since the rapper was discharged from his mandatory military service last month.
Stay tuned for updates on LOCO's comeback.
