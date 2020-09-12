BTOB's Minhyuk, LOCO, & Hanhae wrap up their mandatory service as conscripted police officers today

Three talented musicians have returned after completing their mandatory military service duties today, September 12!

Today marks the day that BTOB's Minhyuk, rappers LOCO, and Hanhae officially return to the status of ordinary citizens, after carrying out their mandatory service duties as conscripted police officers for approximately a year and 7 months.

On this day, BTOB's Minhyuk delighted fans with a new SNS post, which read, "2020.9.12. It's been a while, even though I have no way of knowing if you've been well." The idol also shared some reminiscent photos from his conscripted police officer days, completely pulling off idol visuals in his police uniform.

Similarly, rapper LOCO also took to his Instagram on September 12 to update fans with a series of photos looking back on his mandatory service days, adding, "I'm back! I thought it was going to be tough from start to finish but it seems there were many things I gained. I worked on music here and there whenever I had vacations, so I will let you listen to some new music soon! Thank you for remembering me! It's so good to be back kekekeke."

Finally, rapper Hanhae was seen sharing his return announcement a few days earlier, posing in his police officer uniform one last time and writing, "Assa! I'm finally discharged. You may not believe it, but it was a truly enjoyable military service. Thank you to all those who waited for me! I love you."



Welcome back, everyone!