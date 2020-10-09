93

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 23 hours ago

BTS win #1 + Performances from October 9th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On this week's episode, Cosmic Girls subunit CHOCOME debuted with "Hmph!", and WEi debuted with "Twilight". Dawn came back with "DAWNDIDIDAWN" featuring JessiWeki Meki made a comeback with "Cool", Golden Child made their comeback with "Pump it Up", and Seven O'Clock returned with "Hey There".

As for the winners, Kim Ho Joong and BTS were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Dynamite". Congratulations to BTS!

Performances also included The BoyzStray KidsEVERGLOWfromis_9UP10TIONH&DcignatureGHOST9XumVAV2Z, and Lunarsolar.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


===

DEBUT: CHOCOME


==

DEBUT: WEi


==

COMEBACK: Dawn


==

COMEBACK: Weki Meki


==

COMEBACK: Golden Child


==

COMEBACK: Seven O'Clock


==

The Boyz


==

Stray Kids


==

EVERGLOW


==

fromis_9


==

UP10TION


==

H&D


==

cignature


==

GHOST9


==

Xum


==

VAV


==

2Z


==

Lunarsolar


===

22 hours ago
22 hours ago

BTS is the kpop act with the most music show won (no subunits included) with 107 equals with EXO (107) followed by TWICE (106), Girl's Generation (100) and BigBang (87)

23 hours ago
23 hours ago

"Dynamite" is now the song with the most music show wins in 2020 with 17 wins, surpassing BTS “ON" (16 wins)

