BTS win #1 + Performances from October 9th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On this week's episode, Cosmic Girls subunit CHOCOME debuted with "Hmph!", and WEi debuted with "Twilight". Dawn came back with "DAWNDIDIDAWN" featuring Jessi, Weki Meki made a comeback with "Cool", Golden Child made their comeback with "Pump it Up", and Seven O'Clock returned with "Hey There".



As for the winners, Kim Ho Joong and BTS were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Dynamite". Congratulations to BTS!



Performances also included The Boyz, Stray Kids, EVERGLOW, fromis_9, UP10TION, H&D, cignature, GHOST9, Xum, VAV, 2Z, and Lunarsolar.



Check out the performances below!



