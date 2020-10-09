Military Manpower Administration officially states BTS are not exempt from military service

BTS are officially not exempt from their mandatory military service according to the Military Manpower Administration.



Fans and Korean citizens have been discussing whether BTS should be granted military exemption because of their contribution to K-Pop as a whole and to South Korea economically and culturally. On October 9, the Military Manpower Administration officially announced they will not support the group's exemption of their mandatory military service duties. The MMA had previously remained silent on the matter though other government officials have stated the Big Hit Entertainment group will have to serve.



In the past, the MMA has granted military exemption to Olympic athletes and classical musicians, but it seems they're not willing to grant exemption to celebrities. However, the BTS members might be eligible for a deferral of their enlistment. According to the current law, all citizens must apply if they wish to defer their service.



If BTS do not apply for a deferral, member Jin must serve within the next 2 years.



