BTS wins the Van Fleet Award for contributing to the development of South Korea - U.S relations

It was reported that BTS recently won the Van Fleet Award for contributing to the development of South Korea - U.S relations.

The Korea Society, a U.S.-Korea relations non-profit foundation, held an annual Van Fleet Award ceremony on October 7 through an online gala.

The Van Fleet Award was established in 1995 to honor General James Van Fleet, the commander of the eighth U.S. army, who participated in the Korean War. This award is given annually to individuals or organizations that have contributed to the Korea-U.S relations.



President Moon delivered the keynote speech. U.S ambassador to the Republic of Korea, Harry Harris, the Korean wife of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, and former U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Mark Lippert delivered the congratulatory messages. The group BTS was named the winner of this year's award and was highly praised for having global influence through their music. They were given the award as they contributed to the development and betterment of the Korea - U.S. relations.



BTS stated in the gratitude message, "We live in different time zones and places but are connected through music. We are united by sharing culture and stories transcending beyond borders and languages."



They continued to state, "We realize the great power of connection and solidarity in every moment. We hope that our music will be a connecting link for many people around the world to understand and respect each other well.



The boy group reiterated the importance of solidarity and stated, "As members of the world, we must understand one another and unite to pursue happiness together."



In addition to BTS, the U.S. Korea War veterans and the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry also won the Van Fleet Award.



