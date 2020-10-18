Park Ji Hoon reveals official comeback poster for 1st full album 'Message'

Park Ji Hoon has dropped the comeback poster for his 1st album.

As announced, the solo singer has plans to return with his first full-length album, 'Message'. On October 19 KST, he revealed the official poster designed with modernist shapes and a mysterious photo. Since the title of the album is 'Message', a blurb noted on the poster also speaks of the true meaning of the word.



Currently, Park Ji Hoon is promoting actively as the male lead of Kakao TV's web drama series 'Love Revolution'. Stay tuned for Park Ji Hoon's album comeback on November 4 KST!





