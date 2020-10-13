MLD Entertainment drops a mysterious teaser image for their upcoming global rookie boy group

On October 14, MLD Entertainment dropped a mysterious new teaser image for their upcoming global K-Pop boy group, expected to debut in December of this year.

In the teaser image, 9 boys have their heads stacked together, their faces covered by charismatic, black masks. The image is also accompanied by the text "TEEN 1419", as well as 9 other symbols, seemingly representing each of the 9 members.

Previously, MLD Entertainment confirmed the launch of a large-scale boy group project in partnership with IT company NHN and Sony Music. The group is projected to debut simultaneously in Korea, Japan, and the United States later this year.

What do you think of the rookie group's first teaser image so far?



