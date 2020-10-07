IOK Company releases statement on former iKON member B.I's appointment as 'Executive Director'

IOK Company has released a statement on former iKON member B.I's appointment as 'Executive Director.'



As previously reported, reports of B.I's appointment surprised fans, and the company has now made an official statement on the appointment. IOK Company explained they wanted to give a young and talented artist another chance to show their talent, and the former iKON member was appointed as an executive director through a major shareholders' meeting on September 28. The company stated as follows:





"B.I felt a lot of pressure to start full-fledged activities at this moment and had continued to reject the proposal because it was too early for him, but there was a process of persuading B.I. to accept the offer. B.I's appointment is also aimed at fulfilling corporate social responsibility. B.I and other IOK employees are well-aware of the criticisms of B.I's past controversies.



The company plans to support and expand B.I's talent, so that he can return to work as a singer. He has matured through continuous volunteer work and donations during those difficult times. B.I will continue to reflect and expand his talent as a producer in the future. In the case of his solo and other personal activities, we plan to consider them through further discussion at a time when public understanding and leniency are sufficient, and we're not considering any specific activities yet.



We sincerely ask you to look forward for B.I's new start. IOK will also provide full support to B.I to help him expand his talents to the fullest and grow one step further."





In other news, B.I is suspected of purchasing marijuana and LSD from Han Seo Hee in April to May of 2016. He admitted to some of the suspicions during his interview with police in September of 2019, and his case is ongoing.

